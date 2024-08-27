Sign up
New Glasses
Overall daytime vision is improved with my new glasses, however nighttime vision is still not good. There is still much ghosting in my left eye when looking at a bright object in the dark. Seems like the journey is not over yet.
27th August 2024
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th August 2024 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
So sorry you are still having issues, but also glad you have improved daytime vision. That's when you need it the most.
August 27th, 2024
