New Glasses by pej76
Photo 595

New Glasses

Overall daytime vision is improved with my new glasses, however nighttime vision is still not good. There is still much ghosting in my left eye when looking at a bright object in the dark. Seems like the journey is not over yet.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Paul J

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So sorry you are still having issues, but also glad you have improved daytime vision. That's when you need it the most.
August 27th, 2024  
