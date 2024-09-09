Sign up
Photo 609
Guarding Her Turf
She is a tough little hummer. She chases anything that comes near the hummingbird feeder. She has even threatened me.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
September 9th, 2024
