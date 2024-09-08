Previous
Next
Brown Skipper Butterfly by pej76
Photo 608

Brown Skipper Butterfly

Joined us for tea on the deck. He, this is a male by the way, preferred nectar.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise