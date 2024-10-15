Previous
Gracie on the Railing by pej76
Photo 643

Gracie on the Railing

It wasn’t a good day yesterday for Gracie. It was cold and rainy. When the sun finally came out late in the day she went outside to survey her queendom. She didn’t stay out for long. She doesn’t really care too much for wetness and cold.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Paul J

ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise