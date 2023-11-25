Previous
Cat in a Box by pej76
110 / 365

Cat in a Box

Some people have an Elf on the Shelf but we have a cat in the box. Like most felines Gracie can not resist exploring an empty box. She had a great time yesterday playing in the box the Christmas tree came in.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lol, my big tuxedo cat would be exploring with her
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise