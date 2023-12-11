Previous
Gingerbread Snowman by pej76
112 / 365

Gingerbread Snowman

Not all the candy made it to the gingerbread. Some didn’t get past grandpap either.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Paul J

ace
@pej76
September 1st, 2023. I’m back on board with the 365 Project after taking a good part of the Summer off. Hoping to get the...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very sweet
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Simply too cute, fabulous shot!
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise