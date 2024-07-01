Previous
Great Spangled Fritillery by pej76
Great Spangled Fritillery

The Fritillery enjoyed an afternoon snack on the milkweed we have planted in the garden hoping to attract Monarchs. I guess we will take what we can get.

The great spangled fritillary is a North American butterfly of the family Nymphalidae. Despite the very breezy day it got around quite well.

I noticed when I posted this that a couple of small wasps photo bombed me. They were all over the milkweed as well.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Paul J

@pej76
