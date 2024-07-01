Sign up
Previous
Photo 539
Great Spangled Fritillery
The Fritillery enjoyed an afternoon snack on the milkweed we have planted in the garden hoping to attract Monarchs. I guess we will take what we can get.
The great spangled fritillary is a North American butterfly of the family Nymphalidae. Despite the very breezy day it got around quite well.
I noticed when I posted this that a couple of small wasps photo bombed me. They were all over the milkweed as well.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Paul J
ace
@pej76
March 19th, 2024. A quick update. I have had a cataract removed in my right eye recently. I will have the left...
763
photos
22
followers
30
following
147% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
30th June 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
