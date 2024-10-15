Previous
Backyard Color by pej76
206 / 365

Backyard Color

The sun came out at the end of the day yesterday and highlighted some of the colors popping out more and more as fall wears on. Soon I’ll be raking up all of those pretty leaves.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Paul J

@pej76
