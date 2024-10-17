Previous
Very Tired Mozart
Very Tired Mozart

We were at the daughter’s home yesterday to babysit grandson and kitten. Mozart romped and played the whole time we were there. Daughter sent us this photo. She said she’s never seen him so tired early in the evening.
Paul J

