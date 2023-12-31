Previous
Money plant by peta_m
328 / 365

Money plant

Ah, no pressure my little friend. But perhaps work a little magic in 2024? If it's not too much to ask?
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

peta macarthur

ace
@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney. I have been away from 365 for a while but excited to get back to taking...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laerke Thorndal
Lovely little plant, I hope it works some magic for you 😃
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise