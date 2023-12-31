Sign up
Previous
328 / 365
Money plant
Ah, no pressure my little friend. But perhaps work a little magic in 2024? If it's not too much to ask?
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
1
0
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney. I have been away from 365 for a while but excited to get back to taking...
339
photos
24
followers
62
following
89% complete
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 II
Taken
31st December 2023 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
life
,
nature
,
plant
,
plants
,
still
,
indoor
Laerke Thorndal
Lovely little plant, I hope it works some magic for you 😃
December 31st, 2023
