Previous
329 / 365
Christmas bunting
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
4
1
peta macarthur
ace
@peta_m
I am a vet who lives in Sydney. I have been away from 365 for a while but excited to get back to taking...
340
photos
24
followers
62
following
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 II
Taken
1st January 2024 12:53pm
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I like how the letters you have chosen to photograph still make it very evident what the word is. Nice depth of field too.
January 1st, 2024
peta macarthur
ace
@dkbarnett
thanks!
January 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof.
January 1st, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Nice shot.
January 1st, 2024
