Starting to work on the snow again
#DonJoySkiTest begins. If you have knee-injury, love skiing and refuse to give it up... this is your event.
https://blog.farmacialacadena.com/eventos
_________________________________
Empiezan los #DonJoySkiTest. El que esté cascado de las rodillas, le guste el esquí pero se niegue a dejarlo… este es su evento.
https://blog.farmacialacadena.com/eventos
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
petaqui
@petaqui
Spanish 28 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
Tags
astun
donjoyskitest
