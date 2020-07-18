Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1557
2020-07-18
Getting shots up to date, as always, late :(
Crwoded street
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1767
photos
27
followers
35
following
426% complete
View this month »
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
1558
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Nokia 9
Taken
18th July 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close