Deep diving by petaqui
Photo 1453

Deep diving

With the quarantine it is fashionable to have contests at home, and today's one goes to Gador Munta. It's not like diving in the sea, but not that bad... there's a turtle and a shark. In Instagram's profile of cambiodecontinente , there's a post.

And I can't stay behind, for GoPro and WiralLite
https://365.petaqui.com/2020/04/05/buceando-en-casa/
Con la cuarentena está de moda sacar concursos en casa, y el de hoy va para Gador Munta. No es como bucear en el mar, pero ni tan mal… hay una tortuga y un tiburón. En el perfil de de Instagram de cambiodecontinente está el post.

Y yo no me puedo quedar atrás, para GoPro y WiralLite
https://365.petaqui.com/2020/04/05/buceando-en-casa/
5th April 2020

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
