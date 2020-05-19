Previous
Feel better by petaqui
Feel better

Sport with a view is always better, and you might get tired of seeing Oroel in my photos, but I don't.
El deporte con vistas siempre es mejor, y os cansareis quizá de ver Oroel en mis fotos, pero yo no.
petaqui

