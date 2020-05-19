Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1497
Feel better
Sport with a view is always better, and you might get tired of seeing Oroel in my photos, but I don't.
________________________
El deporte con vistas siempre es mejor, y os cansareis quizá de ver Oroel en mis fotos, pero yo no.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
petaqui
ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
1702
photos
28
followers
34
following
410% complete
View this month »
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
Latest from all albums
1492
1493
1494
204
1495
1496
1497
1498
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - Main mobiles
Camera
Nokia 9
Taken
19th May 2020 9:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
views
,
nokia
,
9
,
sport
,
pyrenees
,
oroel
,
pirineos
,
pureview
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close