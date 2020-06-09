Sign up
Photo 703
The Passage
...between Wasp Head and Emily Miller Beach, Murramurang NP.
Ranica 4x5 pinhole camera, Shanghai 100, RO9 (1.50)
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
Spanner
Wonderful composition.
June 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderful composition, revealing all those layers.
June 9th, 2020
Harry J Benson
ace
great view
June 9th, 2020
