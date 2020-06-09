Previous
The Passage by peterdegraaff
Photo 703

The Passage

...between Wasp Head and Emily Miller Beach, Murramurang NP.

Ranica 4x5 pinhole camera, Shanghai 100, RO9 (1.50)
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Peter de Graaff

I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Spanner
Wonderful composition.
June 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wonderful composition, revealing all those layers.
June 9th, 2020  
Harry J Benson ace
great view
June 9th, 2020  
