Sundown by peterdegraaff
Sundown

...at South Durras

Ranica 4x5 Pinhole Camera, Portra160
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Maggiemae
Still taking superb photos, Peter. Glad to see this one! Slow speed, I would expect!
July 9th, 2020  
katy
sppectacular as laways and all the more so because of the color!
July 9th, 2020  
