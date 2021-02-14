Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 759
Sky anchor
...Port Kembla
Kodak Brownie No.2 Model F, ACROS 100, RO9(1.100): roll developed after discovering having forgotten in the camera for a few years.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
759
photos
173
followers
127
following
207% complete
View this month »
752
753
754
755
756
757
758
759
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film-lives
katy
ace
Good on you for finding it! An unusual subject for you but nicely done! FAV
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close