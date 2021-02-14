Previous
Sky anchor by peterdegraaff
Sky anchor

...Port Kembla

Kodak Brownie No.2 Model F, ACROS 100, RO9(1.100): roll developed after discovering having forgotten in the camera for a few years.
Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Good on you for finding it! An unusual subject for you but nicely done! FAV
February 14th, 2021  
