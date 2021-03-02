Previous
Next
Poolish days by peterdegraaff
Photo 775

Poolish days

...Kiama

Zero Image 135, Sensia 100
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I love the tones this film renders! Beautiful shot.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise