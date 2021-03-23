Previous
Next
Platforms by peterdegraaff
Photo 796

Platforms

...Mermaid Inlet

Chamonix 045F1, Apo-Sironar-S 150mm, Shanghai 100, RO9(1.100)
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Outstanding shot! This film rendered some great texture.
March 24th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Superb. The grittiness in the rock is wonderful.
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise