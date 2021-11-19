Previous
Red roar, green sighs and still the sea drifts by peterdegraaff
Photo 1031

Red roar, green sighs and still the sea drifts

...Maloneys Bay

Nopo 120PC, Ektar 100
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
