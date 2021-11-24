Sign up
Photo 1036
Bridal Veil Falls
…off Govetts Leap, Blue Mountains NP
Nopo120, Kodak Ektar 100
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
