Empty plans by peterdegraaff
Photo 1090

Empty plans

...Port Kembla

Holga 120PC, Ektar100
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Fascinating! What was it supposed to be! I like the perspective and the color. FAV
February 9th, 2022  
