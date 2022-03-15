Previous
The walls by peterdegraaff
Photo 1116

The walls

...beneath the tide, Shellharbour

Holga 120PC, Ektar 100
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Wonderful photo with the rich strong colors of the sky and sea. Love the composition with the clouds
March 15th, 2022  
