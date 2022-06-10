Sign up
Photo 1185
Aksobhya's mirror of pure space and samadhi of perseverance
...Rangoon Island, Minnamurra
Ondu 6x9, Svema 32, RO9(1.50)
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
1
1
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
1185
photos
147
followers
114
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
katy
ace
Oh wow! This is fabulous Peter FAV
June 10th, 2022
