Is that so? by peterdegraaff
Photo 1222

Is that so?

...rail, Bass Point

Chroma Cube, Fuji Superia 200
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
When I was looking at the ones you posted earlier I remember thinking I wouldn’t like them if they were in color but I was wrong. This is really awesome, Peter. FAV
July 22nd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautifully dreamy.
July 22nd, 2022  
