Previous
Next
Headache vine by peterdegraaff
Photo 1278

Headache vine

...Clematis glycinoides, Shellharbour Woodlands

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise