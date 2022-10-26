Previous
Next
Hill daisy by peterdegraaff
Photo 1292

Hill daisy

...Brachyscome aculeata, Barren Grounds
Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise