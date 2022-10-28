Previous
Yellow flower by peterdegraaff
Photo 1294

Yellow flower

...Barren Grounds

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
October 28th, 2022  
