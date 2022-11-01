Previous
Twining glycine II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1298

Twining glycine II

...Glycine clandestina, Conjola NP

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia 200, Cinestill C4 developer
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Pam ace
Stunning!
October 30th, 2022  
katy ace
Fabulous gorgeous detail, Peter
October 30th, 2022  
