Stalked conestick by peterdegraaff
Stalked conestick

...Petrophile pedunculata, Granite Falls, Morton NP

Olympus OM2, Kodak ProImage100, Cinestill C4 developer
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Cathy
Lovely focus, depth and color!
November 19th, 2022  
katy ace
I like the colors and the fantastic detail. FAV
November 19th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely focus and detail
November 19th, 2022  
Diane ace
Great DOF and colors.
November 19th, 2022  
