Toothed daisy-bush by peterdegraaff
Photo 1324

Toothed daisy-bush

...Olearia tomentosa, Morton NP

Olympus OM2, Kodak ProImage100, Cinestill C4 developer
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Fabulous clarity and shallow DOF
December 5th, 2022  
