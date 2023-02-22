Previous
After fires, a flare lights the way by peterdegraaff
Photo 1374

After fires, a flare lights the way

...Genoa Peak, Croajingolong NP

Ondu 6x9, Portra 160
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Diane ace
Amazing light
February 22nd, 2023  
