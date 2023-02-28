Previous
Black trees, grey skies by peterdegraaff
Photo 1379

Black trees, grey skies

...Croajingolong NP

Ondu6x9, Vericolor100
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Terrific patterns and wonderful colors and composition
February 27th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's truly like a jungle even with the water in view.
February 28th, 2023  
