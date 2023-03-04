Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1381
Strata
...Quarry Beach, Mallacoota Coastal Reserve
Chamonix 045F1, Rodenstock Apo-Sironar-S 150mm, Delta 100, Pyrocat HD
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
1381
photos
139
followers
108
following
378% complete
View this month »
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
katy
ace
I like the strong lines, textures, reflections and composition Peter FAV
March 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close