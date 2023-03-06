Previous
Long clouds by peterdegraaff
Photo 1383

Long clouds

...Shipwreck Creek, Croajingolong NP

Ondu 6x9, Gold 200
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
I like the low POV. It’s a beautiful composition and a terrific pinhole photo.
March 5th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
March 5th, 2023  
