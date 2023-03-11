Previous
Graylands by peterdegraaff
Photo 1387

Graylands

...dawn, Devlin's Inlet, Mallacoota

Ondu 6x9, Portra 160
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
April ace
Wonderful dark blue tones
March 11th, 2023  
