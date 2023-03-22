Previous
Rigid till it falls by peterdegraaff
Rigid till it falls

...Bombo

Chamonix 045F1, Rodenstock Apo-Sironar-S 150mm, Delta 100, Pyrocat HD
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Terrific clarity to this one. Is there evidence of them falling recently?
March 21st, 2023  
