Previous
Next
I'd rather not by peterdegraaff
Photo 1394

I'd rather not

...Bombo Beach

Chamonix 045F1, Rodenstock Apo-Sironar-S 150mm, Delta 100, Pyrocat HD
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot.
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise