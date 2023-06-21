Previous
Derailed by peterdegraaff
Derailed

...Coral Sea

Ondu 6x6, Ilford FP4+
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
beautifully done to get the railing even with the horizon line A terrific composition Peter
June 21st, 2023  
