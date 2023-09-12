Previous
In dreams be by peterdegraaff
In dreams be

...late afternoon at Wilpena Creek, Ikara

Ondu 6x9, Kodak Ektar 100
Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Dreamy
September 12th, 2023  
