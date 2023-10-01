Previous
When solar tides leave oft dreams by peterdegraaff
Photo 1483

When solar tides leave oft dreams

...dusk, Barmera-Lake Bonney

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Corinne C ace
Great light and minimalist image
September 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The way I like to wake up- soft and dreamy.
September 30th, 2023  
