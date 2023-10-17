Previous
Bee to the grass tree - II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1492

Bee to the grass tree - II

...Xanthorrhoea australis, Booderee NP

Olympus OM2, Kodak Ultra400
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
all the bugs love the grass tree flowers - cool catch
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise