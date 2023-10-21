Previous
Rare white fuschia heath by peterdegraaff
Photo 1495

Rare white fuschia heath

...Epacris longiflora, Budderoo NP

Olympus OM2, Ultramax 400
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
so pretty illuminated by that light!
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise