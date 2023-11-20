Previous
Showy isotome or star flower by peterdegraaff
Showy isotome or star flower

...Isotome axillaris, Budderoo NP

Olympus OM2, Ultramax 400
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
