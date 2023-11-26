Previous
White paper daisy by peterdegraaff
Photo 1522

White paper daisy

...Coronidium elatum, Booderee NP

Olympsus OM2, Ultramax 400
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Wonderful shallow DOF to this photo! My mother used to grow some of these, so this is a wonderful walk back in memory for me
November 25th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A lovely capture
November 25th, 2023  
