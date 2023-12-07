Previous
Across the briny lake, whistle and sing by peterdegraaff
Photo 1539

Across the briny lake, whistle and sing

...Lake Tyrell

Ondu 6x9, Lomography 100
7th December 2023

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
421% complete

