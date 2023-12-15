Previous
The weight by peterdegraaff
Photo 1544

The weight

...Kyffins Reserve, Lake Mulwala

Ondu 6x9, Lomography 100
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Exquisite! A fav.
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise