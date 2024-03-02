Sign up
Photo 1563
Spring and ferns
...Moes Rocks, Booderee NP
Realitysosubtle 45Z, Shanghai 100, RO9 (1.50). A 22 min exposure with an 0.4 mm pinhole rated at f360. Included in the View Camera Australia online exhibition March 2024
https://viewcameraaustralia.org/2024/03/01/view-camera-australia-online-exhibition-march-2024/
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
