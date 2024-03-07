Previous
Small steps by peterdegraaff
Photo 1566

Small steps

...Currarong

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, RO9(1.50)
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
What a wonderful image of the sea
March 6th, 2024  
